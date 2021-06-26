Los smartphones Android de gama alta de actual generación ofrecen una pantalla con calidad inigualable donde muchos de ellos cuentan con paneles con tasas de refresco que inician en 90Hz y hasta 144Hz, que aportan una mejor experiencia en juegos móviles.
Hay varios modelos que ofrecen esta característica como de la marca Xiaomi, Oppo o OnePlus. Los teléfonos insignia, y algunos de gama media de estas compañías, tienen una pantalla capaz de alcanzar los 144Hz logrando suavidad y una gran fluidez al momento de desplazarse por el sistema.
Los desarrolladores han tratado de aprovechar está fabulosa tecnología, es por eso por lo que te presentamos una lista con los mejores juegos Android optimizados para pantallas de 90Hz, 120Hz y 144Hz. De esta manera, si cuentas con un celular con pantalla de dichas características podrás experimentar juegos con una alta tasa de muestreo mejorando así la respuesta táctil especialmente al momento de jugar tu título favorito.
- 1945 Air Forces
- Ace Force: Joint Combat
- Airline Commander
- Ancestor
- Alto’s Adventure
- Alto’s Odyssey
Arena of Valor
ARK: Survival Evolved
Arma Mobile Ops
Armajet
Assassins Creed Rebellion
Auto Chess
Badland Brawl
Ballz
BanG Dream! Girls Band Party!
Batman: The Enemy Within
Battlejack: Blackjack RPG
Battlelands Royale
Bendy in Nightmare Run
Big Shot Boxing
Blade Bound
Bleach Brave Souls
Boggle With Friends: Word Game
Bomb Squad
Bombastic Brothers
Brawl Stars
Breakneck
Bullet Force
Bullet Hell Monday
Bust-A-Move Journey
Card Thief
Caterzillar
CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars
Ceres M
Chameleon Run
Cover Fire
CSR Racing 2
DARIUSBURST -SP-
Darkness Rises
Dead Trigger 2
Deer Hunter 2018
Deus Ex Go
Dokdo
Don’t Starve
Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked
DOTA Underlords
Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle
Dragon Ball Legends
Dub Dash
Epic Battle Simulator
Epic Battle Simulator 2
Eternium
Evoland
Falling Ballz
Far Tin Bandits
Fast Like a Fox
Final Fantasy Brave Exvius
Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition
Fire Emblem Heroes
Flaming Core
Flippy Knife
Frag Pro Shooter
Friday the 13th: Killer puzzle
FZ9 Timeshift
Gear.Club – True Racing
Golf Clash
Golf Star
Google Earth
Grimvalor
Groove Coaster 2
Grow Kingdom
H3H3: Ball Rider
Heart Star
Hill Climb 2
Hitman Go
Hitman Sniper
Hungry Dragon
I Love Hue
Injustice: Gods Among Us
Injustice 2
Into Mirror
Into the Dead
Lara Croft Go
Lara Croft: Relic Run
Last Hope TD
Legendary: Game of Heroes
Lemmings – Puzzle Adventure
Lineage 2: Revolution
Man or Vampire
Marvel Contest of Champions
MARVEL Future Fight
Marvel Strike Force
MaskGun Multiplayer FPS
Matchville
Mekorama
Middle Earth: Shadow of War
Minecraft
Mini DAYZ: Zombie Survival
Mini Metro
Modern Combat Versus
Modern OPS
Mortal Kombat
Mr Bow
Nonstop Knight 2
Oceanhorn
Oddmar
Offline Bubbles
OK Golf
Old School Runescape
Onirim
Opsu!
Pac-Man
Pac-Man 256
PAC-MAN Pop
Payback 2 – The Battle Sandbox
Perfect Slices
Photon Strike
Pinout
Pixel Gun 3D
Plague Inc.
Plants vs. Zombies 2
Pokémon GO
Pumped BMX 3
Rayman Adventures
Raystorm
RC Soccer
Real Racing 3
Rebel Inc
Riptide GP: Renegade
Robot Warfare
Rocket Sky
Rope Hero
Rules of Survival
Runescape
Sandballs
Sandbox 3D
Shadow Fight 2
Shadow Fight 3
Shadowgun: Legends
Shadowgun War Games
Shadowmatic
Shining Force Classics
Shooting Stars!
SimCity BuildIt
Skullgirls
Smashing Rush
Sonic Dash
Sonic Dash 2
Sonic Forces: Speed Battle
Sonic the Hedgehog Classic
Soul Knight
South Park: Phone Destroyer
Space Armada: Galaxy Wars
Space Commander
Space Jet
Space Rangers: Legacy
Squadron – Bullet Hell Shooter
Squadron II – Bullet Hell Shooter
Star Forces: Space Shooter
Star Vikings Forever
Stick War: Legacy
Streets of Rage 2 Classic
Subdivision Infinity
Subway Surfers
Summoners War
Super Mario Run
Super Samurai Rampage
Tacticool
Temple Run 2
The Bug Butcher
The Catapult: Clash with Pirates
The Simpsons: Tapped Out
The Wolf Among Us
Tiny Room Stories: Town Mystery
Toon Blast
Traffic Rider
Trials Frontier
UNKILLED – Zombie FPS Shooting
Vainglory
Vendetta Online
Walking Dead: Road to Survival
Warhammer 40,000: Freeblade
Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf
Warfair
Wonder Tactics
World of Tanks: Blitz
WWE: Champions 2019
Zen Pinball
8 Ball Pool
Doodle God Free Alchemy
Doodle God HD Free ?lchemy
Monkey Ropes
Evil Lands: Online Action RPG
Blitz Brigade – Online FPS fun
Offroad Legends 2
Grand Mountain Adventure: Snowboard Premiere
Xenowerk Tactics
Poopdie
Republique
CarX Drift Racing 2
Evertale
Walk Master
Hexonia
Chess Rush
Infinitode 2 – Infinite Tower Defense
Farm Punks
Tales Rush!
Crossing Void
Dungeon Quest
Pocket Rogues
Delivery From the Pain:Survive
Everybody’s RPG
Cell to Singularity – Evolution Never Ends
Glory Ages – Samurais
Slash of Sword – Arena and Fights
A Way To Slay
Mindustry
Off The Road
TheoTown
OpenTTD
Armello
Balls Bounce 2: Bricks Challenge
Blades of Brim
Chicken Jump – Crazy Traffic
DEAD TARGET: Zombie Offline
King of Sails: Ship Battle
Magic Rampage
Minecraft Earth
The Silent Age
BladeZ Plus : Galaxy War 2020
Icy Ropes
Drift It!
Reckless Getaway 2
Tank Stars
Johnny Trigger
Harvest Town
Somnus : Nonogram
Galaxy Shooter – Falcon Squad
Zombie Gunship Survival
Curse of Aros – MMORPG
Last Arrows
Tower Madness 2: 3D Defense
The Walking Zombie 2: Zombie shooter
Mosaic: BlipBlop
A Planet of Mine
Subterfuge
Legend of Solgard
Tiny Bubbles
Con información de AndroidPolice