Con estos juegos podrás aprovechar la pantalla de 120Hz de tu celular

25/06/2021
por Manuel Delgado Terrón

Juegos que podrán exprimir la tasa de refresco de la pantalla de tu smartphone

Los smartphones Android de gama alta de actual generación ofrecen una pantalla con calidad inigualable donde muchos de ellos cuentan con paneles con tasas de refresco que inician en 90Hz y hasta 144Hz, que aportan una mejor experiencia en juegos móviles.

Hay varios modelos que ofrecen esta característica como de la marca Xiaomi, Oppo o OnePlus. Los teléfonos insignia, y algunos de gama media de estas compañías, tienen una pantalla capaz de alcanzar los 144Hz logrando suavidad y una gran fluidez al momento de desplazarse por el sistema.

Los desarrolladores han tratado de aprovechar está fabulosa tecnología, es por eso por lo que te presentamos una lista con los mejores juegos Android optimizados para pantallas de 90Hz, 120Hz y 144Hz. De esta manera, si cuentas con un celular con pantalla de dichas características podrás experimentar juegos con una alta tasa de muestreo mejorando así la respuesta táctil especialmente al momento de jugar tu título favorito.

  • 1945 Air Forces
  • Ace Force: Joint Combat
  • Airline Commander
  • Ancestor
  • Alto’s Adventure
  • Alto’s Odyssey
    Arena of Valor
    ARK: Survival Evolved
    Arma Mobile Ops
    Armajet
    Assassins Creed Rebellion
    Auto Chess
    Badland Brawl
    Ballz
    BanG Dream! Girls Band Party!
    Batman: The Enemy Within
    Battlejack: Blackjack RPG
    Battlelands Royale
    Bendy in Nightmare Run
    Big Shot Boxing
    Blade Bound
    Bleach Brave Souls
    Boggle With Friends: Word Game
    Bomb Squad
    Bombastic Brothers
    Brawl Stars
    Breakneck
    Bullet Force
    Bullet Hell Monday
    Bust-A-Move Journey
    Card Thief
    Caterzillar
    CATS: Crash Arena Turbo Stars
    Ceres M
    Chameleon Run
    Cover Fire
    CSR Racing 2
    DARIUSBURST -SP-
    Darkness Rises
    Dead Trigger 2
    Deer Hunter 2018
    Deus Ex Go
    Dokdo
    Don’t Starve
    Don’t Starve: Shipwrecked
    DOTA Underlords
    Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle
    Dragon Ball Legends
    Dub Dash
    Epic Battle Simulator
    Epic Battle Simulator 2
    Eternium
    Evoland
    Falling Ballz
    Far Tin Bandits
    Fast Like a Fox
    Final Fantasy Brave Exvius
    Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition
    Fire Emblem Heroes
    Flaming Core
    Flippy Knife
    Frag Pro Shooter
    Friday the 13th: Killer puzzle
    FZ9 Timeshift
    Gear.Club – True Racing
    Golf Clash
    Golf Star
    Google Earth
    Grimvalor
    Groove Coaster 2
    Grow Kingdom
    H3H3: Ball Rider
    Heart Star
    Hill Climb 2
    Hitman Go
    Hitman Sniper
    Hungry Dragon
    I Love Hue
    Injustice: Gods Among Us
    Injustice 2
    Into Mirror
    Into the Dead
    Lara Croft Go
    Lara Croft: Relic Run
    Last Hope TD
    Legendary: Game of Heroes
    Lemmings – Puzzle Adventure
    Lineage 2: Revolution
    Man or Vampire
    Marvel Contest of Champions
    MARVEL Future Fight
    Marvel Strike Force
    MaskGun Multiplayer FPS
    Matchville
    Mekorama
    Middle Earth: Shadow of War
    Minecraft
    Mini DAYZ: Zombie Survival
    Mini Metro
    Modern Combat Versus
    Modern OPS
    Mortal Kombat
    Mr Bow
    Nonstop Knight 2
    Oceanhorn
    Oddmar
    Offline Bubbles
    OK Golf
    Old School Runescape
    Onirim
    Opsu!
    Pac-Man
    Pac-Man 256
    PAC-MAN Pop
    Payback 2 – The Battle Sandbox
    Perfect Slices
    Photon Strike
    Pinout
    Pixel Gun 3D
    Plague Inc.
    Plants vs. Zombies 2
    Pokémon GO
    Pumped BMX 3
    Rayman Adventures
    Raystorm
    RC Soccer
    Real Racing 3
    Rebel Inc
    Riptide GP: Renegade
    Robot Warfare
    Rocket Sky
    Rope Hero
    Rules of Survival
    Runescape
    Sandballs
    Sandbox 3D
    Shadow Fight 2
    Shadow Fight 3
    Shadowgun: Legends
    Shadowgun War Games
    Shadowmatic
    Shining Force Classics
    Shooting Stars!
    SimCity BuildIt
    Skullgirls
    Smashing Rush
    Sonic Dash
    Sonic Dash 2
    Sonic Forces: Speed Battle
    Sonic the Hedgehog Classic
    Soul Knight
    South Park: Phone Destroyer
    Space Armada: Galaxy Wars
    Space Commander
    Space Jet
    Space Rangers: Legacy
    Squadron – Bullet Hell Shooter
    Squadron II – Bullet Hell Shooter
    Star Forces: Space Shooter
    Star Vikings Forever
    Stick War: Legacy
    Streets of Rage 2 Classic
    Subdivision Infinity
    Subway Surfers
    Summoners War
    Super Mario Run
    Super Samurai Rampage
    Tacticool
    Temple Run 2
    The Bug Butcher
    The Catapult: Clash with Pirates
    The Simpsons: Tapped Out
    The Wolf Among Us
    Tiny Room Stories: Town Mystery
    Toon Blast
    Traffic Rider
    Trials Frontier
    UNKILLED – Zombie FPS Shooting
    Vainglory
    Vendetta Online
    Walking Dead: Road to Survival
    Warhammer 40,000: Freeblade
    Warhammer 40,000: Space Wolf
    Warfair
    Wonder Tactics
    World of Tanks: Blitz
    WWE: Champions 2019
    Zen Pinball
    8 Ball Pool
    Doodle God Free Alchemy
    Doodle God HD Free ?lchemy
    Monkey Ropes
    Evil Lands: Online Action RPG
    Blitz Brigade – Online FPS fun
    Offroad Legends 2
    Grand Mountain Adventure: Snowboard Premiere
    Xenowerk Tactics
    Poopdie
    Republique
    CarX Drift Racing 2
    Evertale
    Walk Master
    Hexonia
    Chess Rush
    Infinitode 2 – Infinite Tower Defense
    Farm Punks
    Tales Rush!
    Crossing Void
    Dungeon Quest
    Pocket Rogues
    Delivery From the Pain:Survive
    Everybody’s RPG
    Cell to Singularity – Evolution Never Ends
    Glory Ages – Samurais
    Slash of Sword – Arena and Fights
    A Way To Slay
    Mindustry
    Off The Road
    TheoTown
    OpenTTD
    Armello
    Balls Bounce 2: Bricks Challenge
    Blades of Brim
    Chicken Jump – Crazy Traffic
    DEAD TARGET: Zombie Offline
    King of Sails: Ship Battle
    Magic Rampage
    Minecraft Earth
    The Silent Age
    BladeZ Plus : Galaxy War 2020
    Icy Ropes
    Drift It!
    Reckless Getaway 2
    Tank Stars
    Johnny Trigger
    Harvest Town
    Somnus : Nonogram
    Galaxy Shooter – Falcon Squad
    Zombie Gunship Survival
    Curse of Aros – MMORPG
    Last Arrows
    Tower Madness 2: 3D Defense
    The Walking Zombie 2: Zombie shooter
    Mosaic: BlipBlop
    A Planet of Mine
    Subterfuge
    Legend of Solgard
    Tiny Bubbles

Con información de AndroidPolice

